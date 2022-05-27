Joplin man's domestic assault charges dismissed

May 27—A homeless man's felony domestic assault charges were dismissed Thursday when his girlfriend did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Jock O. Gray, 42, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. The hearing was canceled when the prosecutor's office announced that victim had not shown up and the charges would have to be dismissed.

Gray was arrested on the charges March 29 following a disturbance in the 900 block of West Fifth Street in Joplin.

Gray's girlfriend told a responding police officer that Gray had assaulted her and chased her with a knife. He purportedly had pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the hip before chasing her down the street with the knife, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.