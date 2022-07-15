Joplin man's felony weapon charge dismissed

Jul. 15—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a felony weapon charge that a Joplin man was facing.

The prosecutor's office dismissed the count of unlawful use of a weapon that had been filed on Jeffrey L. Duncan, 29, in Jasper County Circuit Court after a report of a shot fired March 20 at a residence on Mardale Circle. An assistant prosecutor cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim in dismissing the case before a scheduled preliminary hearing.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge alleged that Duncan got into an argument with his brother the night in question and went to his room and grabbed his pistol after purportedly threatening to shoot the brother. The brother spotted the gun as Duncan emerged from his room and rushed the defendant, shoving him down on a bed.

The gun discharged in the scuffle, with the round whizzing out a window of the bedroom and across the street into the side of another house, according to the affidavit.