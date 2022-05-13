Joplin man's kidnapping, assault charges dropped

May 13—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor has dismissed kidnapping and domestic assault charges that a Joplin man was facing.

Robert L. McCarter, 41, was scheduled to go to trial this week in Newton County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic assault. Prosecutor Will Lynch said the charges were dismissed instead due to concerns with the credibility of the state's evidence.

One probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that McCarter and his wife, Tabitha McCarter, 36, were together Jan. 2 at Tipton Ford south of Joplin when he began accusing her of cheating on him and ordered her out of their vehicle at gunpoint.

She told a Newton County deputy that he made her walk toward Shoal Creek and get down on her knees before hitting her in the face several times with the gun and then firing a round past her just above her head. The document states that he then allegedly put the gun to her face and demanded that she tell the truth or he would blow her jaw off. He then pulled the trigger, but no round was discharged, according to the affidavit.

Charges also have been dismissed with respect to an Oct. 14 incident at their home on South Finley Avenue in Joplin when the defendant allegedly punched his wife several times in the face and took her purse and car keys to keep her from leaving their residence.

The affidavit filed in that case alleged that he held her in that manner for five hours before he fell asleep and she escaped.