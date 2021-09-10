Joplin man's shooting death deemed suicide

Sep. 10—The Jasper County coroner has ruled the shooting death of a 78-year-old man a suicide.

Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said police responded Sept. 2 to a report of a shooting at 4610 W. 28th Place and discovered Larry W. Madden dead of a gunshot wound.

Davis said a family member discovered the shooting at 5:38 p.m. and called for help. Investigators determined the gunshot had been self-inflicted, and the body was taken to the Derfelt Funeral Home in Baxter Springs, Kansas.

Newly appointed Jasper County Coroner Randy Nace confirmed this week that he had ruled the death a suicide.