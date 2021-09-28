Joplin man's shooting death ruled suicide

Sep. 28—The Newton County coroner has ruled the death Saturday of a 57-year-old Joplin man a suicide by gunshot.

Police were called at 8 a.m. Saturday to an apartment at 3411 S. Texas Ave. after a landlord discovered tenant Michael E. Reese deceased in the bedroom of his apartment.

Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said a handgun was found at the scene and police determined that the gunshot wound had been self-inflicted. Coroner Dale Owen confirmed Monday that he had ruled the death a suicide by gunshot.