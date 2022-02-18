Joplin man's weapon case dismissed

Feb. 18—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a felony weapon count that a 19-year-old defendant was facing.

Kameron M. Parra, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon filed on him in connection with an incident Aug. 28 at the Sonic Drive In restaurant in Airport Drive.

Parra purportedly lifted his shirt to show a firearm in his waistband to another male with whom he purportedly had a "beef." A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he then came at the victim with the gun and that the victim ran away. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

The prosecutor's office said the charge was dismissed due to the victim not showing up to testify against Parra.