Joplin man's weapon charge dismissed

Sep. 10—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony weapon charge that a Joplin man was facing.

Garrett J. Gregory, 27, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the case was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Gregory was arrested on the charge after an incident Jan. 24 during which he allegedly got angry at Johnnie L. Crane for revving his vehicle's engine in preparation for leaving Gregory's address on Easter Road and fired a rifle into the air, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

One witness told a Jasper County deputy that Gregory yelled that he intended to "blow that thing up" in reference to Crane's vehicle before firing the shot. A second witness corroborated the gist of what the first witness told the deputy, and the defendant himself purportedly admitted having fired a round into a burn pile, according to the affidavit.

The deputy wrote that the location of a casing found at the scene suggested that Gregory had fired a .30-06 in a direction other than at the burn pile because vehicles blocked it from sight at the location of the casing.