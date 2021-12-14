Joplin motel employee assault case dismissed

Dec. 14—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed assault charges on a Springfield man accused of swinging a chain with a blade attached to its end at a Joplin motel employee.

Casey J. Cota, 41, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on counts of second-degree assault and armed criminal action, but the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Cota was accused of swinging a chain with a blade attached to its end at a female employee of the Sunrise Inn on March 1 when the employee caught him in a room at the motel from which he had been evicted the previous day, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The employee, who was able to jump out of the way and avoid being hit by the chain, told police that Cota appeared to be under the influence of drugs and pursued charges against him initially, according to the affidavit.