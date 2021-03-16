Joplin mother charged with child neglect

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 16—Police arrested a Joplin mother on Sunday after a report of a toddler running loose in their neighborhood led to the discovery of two other siblings unattended inside their home.

Christina M. Duehring, 38, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Sunday when she returned to her residence on East Lucas Drive following a purported absence of three hours. She was charged with first-degree endangerment of the welfare of a child.

A neighbor called police shortly after 8 p.m. to report that a 2-year-old boy had entered the neighbor's home through a garage, according to Capt. Will Davis. The neighbor recognized the boy and tried to take him home to his mother but ended up calling police when no one answered the door at the child's home and the neighbor could hear a baby crying inside.

An officer responding to the call entered the residence through an unlocked door and found an unattended 1-year-old child and a 10-year-old child inside with no adult supervision, Davis said.

The Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services had all three children were removed from the mother's care and placed with their father, who resides at another address, Davis said.

Recommended Stories

  • Millennial Money: Conquer phone call fears and save money

    Sean McAuliffe’s business, International Key Supply , suffered financially when the pandemic began. McAuliffe estimates that these conversations saved his company thousands of dollars, which helped prevent layoffs. If you’re willing to chat on the phone, you can save money and, often, time.

  • Teen, 19, charged with string of sex attacks on women on footpaths across Manchester and Cheshire

    Joshua Etchells, 19, of Lowton Road, Sale, has been charged with 12 counts of sexual assault by touching involving incidents across Manchester and Cheshire.

  • Tiffany Brooks Will Star in New HGTV Series "50K Three Ways"

    The Chicago-based designer will help clients explore three different styles within their budget.

  • These Are the Most Effective Nonsurgical Beauty Procedures, According to Dermatologists

    You want to look younger (join the club), but you're freaked out by the idea of undergoing invasive surgery in pursuit of a smoother, tighter complexion. Enter these five nonsurgical treatments, all of which...

  • Watch Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Perform "Leave the Door Open" as Silk Sonic at 2021 Grammys

    The duo’s performance was announced earlier this month following a playful back-and-forth on Twitter between the artists and the Recording Academy.

  • Nationwide face mask standard for workers still under consideration

    Deliberations continue on scope of face mask standards in workplaces. They were supposed to be issued by March 15.

  • Missing 1-year-old child found safe after search, Cayce officers say

    The toddler was missing for about an hour after wandering off, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said.

  • Ulta Beauty's Coveted 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Back & Better Than Ever—Save 50% Off Tons of Exclusive Items

    It’s backkk! Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty event, that is. If you haven’t shopped the beauty store’s most popular sale of the year, you’re in for a real treat. During the semi-annual sale (it typically also happens in September), which is going on now through April 3rd, you can score cult-favorite beauty products for […]

  • Healthy Baking Hacks to Make Every Treat Good-for-You Too

    Whether you're making a batch of cookies or a platter of brownies, these healthy baking tips and ingredients will give your sweets a boost of nutrients.

  • This Is Us Sneak Peek: Rebecca Gives Jack a Much-Needed Pearson Pep Talk

    In this exclusive clip from Tuesday, March 16's all-new This Is Us, Rebecca hypes up husband Jack ahead of a big work dinner. See the sweet scene for yourself.

  • West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial

    A West Virginia woman was cleared on Monday of charges that she made up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her child in a shopping mall. A Cabell County jury found Santana Renee Adams, 25, of Milton, not guilty of falsely reporting an emergency, news outlets reported.

  • Cardi B, Karen Civil and more show support for #FreeHaiti movement

    Over the last few days celebrities have used their social media accounts to show their support for the #FreeHaiti movement; a hashtag meant to bring visibility to the ongoing standoff between the current Haitian government officials and pro-democracy activists. According to a report by the Miami Herald, the protests began back in February, after thousands of Haitians took to the streets calling for the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Moïse, who has been backed by the U.S is accused of attempting to establish a dictatorship as the country continues to buckle under the weight of economic hardships and skyrocketing violence rates.

  • Jonathan Scott shares selfie with his 'perfect person' Zooey Deschanel

    The lovebirds fell for each other after meeting on the set of "Carpool Karaoke" in August 2019.

  • US accuses Marine once jailed in Iran of treason

    Five years after being freed from Evin Prison through the Iran nuclear deal, U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati is being accused of treason by the Department of Justice. Hekmati's lawyer disputes the allegations and gives background on the case. (March 16)

  • AT&T's HBO Max Numbers Don't Add Up

    AT&T (NYSE: T) just said it's upping expectations for the number of HBO streaming customers it will be serving by 2025, from 2019's projection of between 75 million and 90 million to its new outlook of a whopping 150 million. For perspective, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) just saw its Disney+ customer base eclipse the 100 million mark, while Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) boasts 204 million paying members worldwide. AT&T's WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar went on to explain, "Based on publicly available data and analysts' estimates, we believe that we are already the No. 2 revenue-generating stand-alone subscription video-on-demand service in the U.S." Presumably, Netflix's Canadian and United States customers paying an average of $13.51 a month qualify it as the domestic market leader.

  • Mom, 2 children dead after crash ends in flames near Spring

    The child's two siblings and 28-year-old mother died at the scene of the crash late Sunday.

  • Woman dies in unknown circumstances two days after video pleading for help from hospital in Canada

    Ndjomouo claimed she was being given penicillin, a drug she was allergic to, for days before her death

  • Lisa Vanderpump Gives Small Vanderpump Rules Update Amid Restaurants' Reopening

    The Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump star exclusively opens up about her hit Bravo series as coronavirus restrictions become less strict.

  • Australian senator calls for 'urgent' reform after rally

    Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who represents South Australia with the Australian Greens, made the comments after tens of thousands of women gathered outside Australia's parliament and across the country on Monday (March 15), calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault. The March 4 Justice rallies were spurred by a recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination and misconduct in some of Australia's highest political offices."Australian women and men want change when it comes to our justice system. It's failed women for far too long," said Hanson-Young during an interview in her office.The protests were in response to a string of allegations of sexual assault connected to Australia's parliament, including a historic rape allegation levelled at Attorney-General Christian Porter, who strongly denies the claim.

  • CDC Says “Do Not” Do This Right Before Your COVID Vaccine

    “COVID-19 vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19,” says the CDC. To that end, you don’t want to do anything that interferes with your body’s response. The CDC lays out clearly which medications to avoid before getting your shot. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 The CDC Advises You Do Not Take Painkillers Before Getting Your Vaccine “Talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort you may experience after getting vaccinated,” says the CDC. “You can take these medications to relieve post-vaccination side effects if you have no other medical reasons that prevent you from taking these medications normally.” But crucially, they add: “It is not recommended you take these medicines before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent side effects.” Read on to see when painkillers are OK. 2 The CDC Says the Painkillers May “Affect How Well the Vaccine Works” “For most people, it is not recommended to avoid, discontinue, or delay medications for underlying medical conditions around the time of COVID-19 vaccination,” says the CDC. “However, your healthcare provider should talk to you about what is currently known and not known about the effectiveness of getting a COVID-19 vaccine when taking medications that suppress the immune system. It is not recommended you take over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen, before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects. It is not known how these medications may affect how well the vaccine works. However, if you take these medications regularly for other reasons, you should keep taking them before you get vaccinated.” 3 The CDC Says Don’t Take Antihistamines Before Your Vaccine to Prevent an Allergic Reaction Every medicine can cause allergies in some people. “If you get a COVID-19 vaccine and you think you might be having a severe allergic reaction after leaving the vaccination provider site, seek immediate medical care by calling 911,” reports the CDC. “It is also not recommended to take antihistamines before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to try to prevent allergic reactions.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to Get 4 Monitor Your Reaction to the Vaccine You will be asked to wait 15 minutes after getting your vaccine, to make sure you have no allergic reaction. “If you had an immediate allergic reaction after getting a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get a second shot of that vaccine, even if your allergic reaction was not severe enough to require emergency care,” says the CDC. “If the reaction was after an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), you should not get a second shot of either of these vaccines. An immediate allergic reaction happens within 4 hours of getting vaccinated and may include symptoms such as hives, swelling, and wheezing (respiratory distress). Your doctor may refer you to a specialist in allergies and immunology to provide more care or advice.” 5 Dr. Fauci Says You Can Take a Painkiller After the Vaccine Dr. Fauci says if you have pain in your arm after the shot, you can pop a few Tylenol or Advil safely. Just don’t take anything, he says, that “suppresses an immunological response.” So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.