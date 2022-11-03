Joplin mother charged with shaking, injuring infant

Nov. 3—A 26-year-old Joplin mother is being held on a charge that she injured her 4-month-old son by violently shaking him out of frustration with his fussing.

Lacey A. Davies, who was arrested Oct. 27 after a Joplin police investigation, remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail on a $25,000 bond pending a bond hearing next week.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleges that Davies picked her infant son up off a bed Oct. 12 and shook him in anger.

The boy ended up at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with abusive head trauma, petechial hemorrhaging, and broken and bruised ribs, according to the affidavit.

When questioned by police, Davies purportedly admitted holding her son about shoulder high and rocking him back and forth "in a violent manner," the affidavit reads.

Prosecutor Theresa Kenney told the Globe the baby has since been released from the hospital and placed in the care of another family member.