Joplin mother pleads down to misdemeanor in endangerment case

Mar. 24—A 39-year-old Joplin woman pleaded down to a misdemeanor this month in a felony child endangerment case involving her three children and was placed on probation.

Christina M. Duehring pleaded guilty March 14 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment and was sentenced by Judge Gayle Crane to six months in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for two years.

Duehring had been facing a felony count of the offense in connection with an incident a year ago in which she left her three children — two of them as young as 1 and 2 years old and the third a 10-year-old — home alone for four hours.

The matter came to the attention of police when neighbors reported one of the younger ones wandering around outside the home unsupervised at 10:43 p.m. A safety sweep of the home by officers found various unsanitary conditions deemed unhealthy for the children, according to a probable-cause affidavit.