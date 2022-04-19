Joplin mother pleads down to misdemeanor in child endangerment case

Apr. 19—A Joplin mother — charged with felony endangerment of her infant daughter in a case in which the girl's father was sent to prison for child abuse — was allowed to plead down to a misdemeanor Monday and was placed on probation.

Elysabeth J. Christiansen, 20, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment in a plea deal calling for a suspended imposition of sentence and placement on probation.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and granted the suspended imposition of sentence with one year of supervised probation.

Christiansen was charged with a felony count of child endangerment in the wake of injuries suffered by her baby daughter. The infant was admitted to a Joplin hospital in February 2020 with a fractured skull, a brain bleed, a broken right arm and extensive bruising on both arms.

The child's father, Jacob A. Collins, 19 years old at the time, told police that he could not get his daughter to stop crying while her mother was at work. He became frustrated and began bouncing her in his arms in a forceful manner without supporting her head, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

He told an investigator that picking the girl up by her arms without supporting her head was the normal practice of both he and the girl's mother. He also acknowledged having grabbed her quickly by her arms as she was about to fall out of a swing and suggested that may have caused the broken arm.

Collins eventually pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and was sentenced in November 2020 to seven years in prison.

Christiansen was charged with endangerment when an inspection of the couple's home found animal feces, soiled diapers and broken glass on the floors of some of the rooms and bags of garbage ripped open and spilling out in a utility room, according to a probable-cause affidavit.