Joplin mother pleads down to misdemeanor in child endangerment case

Jan. 28—A Joplin mother took a plea offer Thursday in a felony child endangerment case and received a suspended sentence and probation.

Katie M. Coster, 31, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of misdemeanor child endangerment and was sentenced by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to six months in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for one year.

Coster and husband Dewey Coster were charged with felony counts of child endangerment after a disturbance July 10 at their apartment in the 100 block of South Byers Avenue in Joplin.

Officers called to the address discovered living conditions in the apartment deemed unsanitary and unsafe with respect to their 7-year-old daughter. A probable-cause affidavit states that the apartment was rife with cobwebs, trash, animal feces, mice and cockroaches and had no air conditioning. Both the floor and ceiling were caving in, and there were dead mice in a microwave, and a mix of dead and live mice in a dog food bin.

Katie Coster had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday on the felony count but took the plea offer instead. Dewey Coster waived his preliminary hearing last year and was ordered to stand trial. He has a hearing coming up Feb. 7.