Joplin mother takes plea deal on domestic assault charges

Jul. 26—A Joplin mother accused of beating her teenage daughter with a clothes hanger and choking her took a plea offer Wednesday allowing a suspended sentence and probation.

Marlus L. Kimbrough, 52, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of assault in a plea agreement dismissing two felony counts of domestic assault and calling for a suspended sentence.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed Kimbrough 60 days in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. She will be required as a condition of her probation to submit to a mental health evaluation at the Ozark Center and any recommended counseling.

Kimbrough's 16-year-old daughter testified at a hearing a year ago that her mother was drunk when she came home from school on Oct. 26, 2021. Her mother started yelling at her and accusing her of taking her pills, she told the court. She denied having taken any pills, but her mother grabbed a cloth-covered clothes hanger and began hitting her about the head with it.

The mother's boyfriend tried to intervene but ended up forcing the girl up against a wall as her mother choked her, the teen testified. Kimbrough also was charged with a misdemeanor count for purportedly spitting in the face of a second daughter who was present at the time.

The girl acknowledged on cross-examination at the hearing that she did not require medical attention for any injuries sustained in the incident and that she had called her mother names on other occasions.

