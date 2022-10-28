Joplin mother takes plea deal on child abuse charge

Oct. 28—A 25-year-old mother pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a felony neglect case involving her toddler son reported to be walking around barefoot in a Joplin shopping center parking lot on a day with a heat index over 100 degrees while she lay passed out on the sidewalk outside a store.

Maleigha R. Montee pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment in a plea agreement permitting a suspended sentence. She had been facing a felony count of child neglect.

Judge Joseph Hensley accepted the plea agreement and assessed Montee six months in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

The conviction pertains to an arrest Aug. 14 outside the Party City store at 430 S. Range Line Road.

A probable-cause affidavit states that an officer responding to a report of a child wandering about the parking lot found the toddler sucking his thumb while asleep on the sidewalk 3 to 4 feet from his mother, who appeared to be passed out.

The officer wrote that the boy was wearing dirty clothes, appeared hot and sunburned and had bug bites on his feet. Upon being awakened by officers, he complained of hunger and thirst and was placed in a squad car to cool off and given food and drink, according to the affidavit.

Montee at first denied using any drugs but eventually admitted having used some methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.