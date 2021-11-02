Joplin mother's child endangerment charge dismissed

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Nov. 2—The Jasper County prosecutor's office indicated Monday that an endangerment charge on the mother of a 2-year-old boy who tested positive for amphetamines is being dismissed.

Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally told the Globe after Sarah J. Malcom's hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree child endangerment that the count was being dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Malcom, 42, was charged with the felony offense in August 2018 as the result of an investigation by Joplin police after the boy was brought to a hospital and tested positive for drugs following a visit with his mother, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories