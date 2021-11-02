Joplin mother's child endangerment charge dismissed

Nov. 2—The Jasper County prosecutor's office indicated Monday that an endangerment charge on the mother of a 2-year-old boy who tested positive for amphetamines is being dismissed.

Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally told the Globe after Sarah J. Malcom's hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree child endangerment that the count was being dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Malcom, 42, was charged with the felony offense in August 2018 as the result of an investigation by Joplin police after the boy was brought to a hospital and tested positive for drugs following a visit with his mother, according to a probable-cause affidavit.