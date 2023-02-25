Joplin police arrest wanted man following chase, gunfire

Feb. 25—Joplin police on Saturday said they took into custody overnight a man described as a "person of interest" following a shooting earlier this month in Joplin, but only after a chase and only after multiple shots were fired at police.

No officers were injured and no officers discharged their weapons during the incident, according to the Joplin Police Department.

According to a statement from JPD, at 11:18 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, JPD officers attempted a "high-risk traffic stop" on a white Chevrolet Tahoe near 2315 W. 7th St., believing a suspect in a recent Joplin shooting was an occupant.

During the stop, police said Adam E. Kastler, 34, of Joplin, allegedly forcefully stole the vehicle from the owner and fled the scene.

Kastler had active felony warrants out of Newton County for failure to appear as well as a Joplin municipal warrant for failure to appear.

According to JPD, during the pursuit, Kastler fired multiple gunshots at pursuing officers at multiple points in the pursuit.

"The pursuit entered Kansas and the suspect vehicle crashed west of Galena," according to the statement. "Kastler was taken into custody without further incident and transferred to Kansas law enforcement officials."

Additional criminal charges are being sought, JPD said.

At 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a report of a shooting at 909 S. Monroe Ave. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male who had been shot, and began rendering aid until METS and Joplin Fire Personnel arrived on scene. Police later said they were seeking Kastler as a person of interest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was initially reported in stable condition. He was later identified as Toby A. Newdigger, 47.

Police said at the time that the suspect had fled before officers arrived.

The shooting is believed to have taken place outside the victim's home, although he had gone inside the residence by the time police and emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene.