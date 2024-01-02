Joplin Police Department announces upcoming Citizens Police Academy

Jan. 2—The Joplin Police Department has announced the details and dates for the 59th Citizens Police Academy class for the spring of 2024.

The 14-week program is for those who want to learn more about the Joplin Police Department. It is taught by experienced police officers.

It is free.

Topics covered include:

—Crime scene investigations

—Narcotics investigations

—Child abuse investigations

—Vehicle stops

—SWAT operations and equipment

—Use of force tactics

—DWI enforcement

—The K9 unit

The classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday starting Feb. 1 and continuing through May 2, when it concludes with a ceremony and dinner.

The classes will be held at various locations throughout the city. Class size is limited to 25 participants.

Applicants must be 21 years or older and pass a background check.

An application can be submitted or printed from JPD's website, www.joplinpolice.org, under the Events tab. An application can also be obtained at the front desk of the Joplin Police Department at 303 E. 3rd Street, in Joplin. Questions can be directed to Officer Lacey Baxter at lbaxter@joplinmo.org or at 417-623-3131, ext. 1632.