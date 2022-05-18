Joplin police identify victim of fatal shooting

May 18—Police on Tuesday named the fatality victim in a Monday night Joplin shooting case that left another man hospitalized in critical condition.

The dead man was identified as Kenneth J. Mathews, 46, of Joplin.

He died at the scene when gunfire was reported Monday night near downtown Joplin at Fifth Street and Connor Avenue. The second victim was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday. His name was being withheld while police sought to notify family members.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 6:06 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area found Mathews dead after having been shot and found another man with bullet wounds.

Both men were found lying at the side of the street, police said.

Witnesses reported that a suspect or suspects fled the area in a dark-colored passenger vehicle after the shooting.

Capt. William Davis said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information about the incident was being asked to call police at 417-623-3131, he said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to be conducted Friday in Ozark.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.