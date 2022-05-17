Joplin police identify victim of fatal shooting

May 17—Police have identified the victim of Monday night's fatal shooting in Joplin as Kenneth Jay Mathews, 46, of Joplin. An autopsy for Mathews will be conducted on Friday in Ozark, police said.

A second victim of the shooting remains in critical condition. His name is being withheld at this time, police said.

Joplin police are investigating the incident, which occurred about 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Fifth Street and Connor Avenue, as a homicide. While officers were responding to a 911 call reporting the shooting, the police dispatch center that the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene in a dark-colored passenger vehicle. Officers found one man dead at the scene from apparent gunshot injuries and a second man who was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call police at 417-623-3131.