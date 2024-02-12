Joplin Police investigate deadly collision on I-44
Joplin Police investigate deadly collision on I-44
Joplin Police investigate deadly collision on I-44
US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler has ordered Elon Musk to comply with the SEC's subpoena and testify again in its investigation of his Twitter takeover. Musk failed to appear for a previous testimony and challenged the SEC's subpoena, calling it harassment.
Eppler resigned as Mets GM at the end of the 2023 season.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
The FTC is accusing Microsoft of contradicting its pledge to allow Activision Blizzard to operate independently post-acquisition.
Virgin Galactic is working with regulators to investigate an issue with an alignment pin that was discovered after the last crewed suborbital flight in January. During post-flight reviews, Virgin said it discovered that an alignment pin had detached from VMS Eve, the aircraft that carries the suborbital space plane to altitude. The company notified the U.S. Federal Administration of the anomaly, and the two are conducting a review, which is standard procedure for issues that arise during a commercial launch.
Government hackers last year exploited three unknown vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone operating system to target victims with spyware developed by a European startup, according to Google. On Tuesday, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates nation-backed hacking, published a report analyzing several government campaigns conducted with hacking tools developed by several spyware and exploit sellers, including Barcelona-based startup Variston. In one of the campaigns, according to Google, government hackers took advantage of three iPhone "zero-days," which are vulnerabilities not known to Apple at the time they were exploited.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
Children under 6 are more likely to be exposed, but a new study finds that fatal poisonings from laundry detergent pods in a recent three-year period were all in adults.
Software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. NHTSA says that can increase the risk of a crash.
There's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Right now, the 5 best-selling dash cams on Amazon are all on sale - some at pretty huge discounts.
Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since 1976.
Three local councils in the United Kingdom continue to experience disruption to their online services, a week after confirming a cyberattack had knocked some systems offline. The councils for Canterbury, Dover, and Thanet — all of which are based in the U.K. county of Kent and have a combined population of almost 500,000 residents — said last week that they were jointly investigating an unspecified “cyber incident” that had disrupted council tax payments and online forms. Robert Davis, a spokesperson for Canterbury City Council, told TechCrunch last week that the council’s initial investigation suggests that no customer data was accessed.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Damages are estimated at $75,000, but authorities haven't found the thieves.
Aggressive and impaired driving can have dire consequences, and a recent study showed the worrying human toll.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.