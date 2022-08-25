Joplin police investigating 3 robberies

Aug. 25—Three robberies reported early Tuesday morning in Joplin — two muggings and an armed home invasion — remained under police investigation Wednesday without any arrests having been made.

Sgt. Jason Stump said the first of the three robberies took place about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Range Line Road.

Jacob J. Bartlett, 23, and Benjamin Woodman, 18, both of Joplin, told police that they were walking along the street when two vehicles pulled up with occupants brandishing guns and demanding that they give them $20 that they claimed the pair owed them.

Stump said Bartlett and Woodman ran and were chased briefly before those who accosted them gave up and left the area. No shots were fired and no injuries reported, he said.

A couple of hours later, police recived a report of an armed home invasion at 2501 E. Rolla St. Tucker Lang, 19, and a second male victim told police that two or three men entered the residence and held them at gunpoint while they stole electronic devices valued at more than $4,000. Again, no shots were fired and no injuries reported.

Harley Sampson, 28, of Joplin, and her boyfriend told police that they met a couple at Campbell Park and were hanging with them between 4 and 8 a.m. when the male suddenly took out some Mace, sprayed Sampson and stole her cellphone and two rings. The items taken were valued at more than $5,000.

Sampson and her boyfriend did not require medical attention, according to Stump.