Joplin police investigating fatal shooting

Mar. 17—A 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds suffered early Wednesday morning at a residence in central Joplin.

The Joplin Police Department said a 911 call came in at 2:24 a.m. reporting shots fired near 24th Street and Wall Avenue.

Deputies from the sheriff's departments in Jasper and Newton counties, who have been providing patrol coverage of Joplin while city police have been busy honoring their fallen officers, located a gunshot victim at 2323 S. Wall Ave. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased was later identified as an occupant of the address, William L. Patton. Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are investigating the death as a homicide.

"There's been no arrests at this time," said Brian Lewis, assistant police chief, Wednesday afternoon.

Lewis said no other details were being released pending the results of an autopsy scheduled for Friday.