Joplin police investigating possible drive-by shooting at house on north side
Feb. 18—An apparent drive-by shooting Sunday at a residence on the north side of Joplin and possibly related vehicle crash on Interstate 44 in Oklahoma remain under investigation.
Joplin responded at 6:43 a.m. to a report of shots fired at 2501 N. Minnesota Ave. and found evidence of shots having been fired at a house occupied by four juveniles and one adult.
Police said information obtained from the occupants indicated that the incident had been preceded by threats issued over social media between the juvenile occupants of the house and other juveniles who came by the residence in a vehicle a short time before the shooting and were suspected of having returned and fired the shots.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the vehicle believed to have been involved may have had as many as eight juveniles in it and subsequently was involved in an accident on Interstate 44 in Oklahoma that remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Davis said six people were transported from the accident scene to a hospital, but just two were believed to have been injured.
He said the shots-fired incident remained under investigation Wednesday without any charges having been filed.