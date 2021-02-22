Joplin police issue new plea for information on Sarah Burton's birthday

Feb. 22—The Joplin Police Department is continuing to investigate the disappearance of Sarah E. Burton, who would be 31 years old today.

Burton was last seen on July 16, 2018, in the area of 10th Street and Rex Avenue. She was reported missing on July 20, 2018.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

In the years since her disappearance, Joplin detectives have followed up on leads in Joplin, Jasper and Newton counties, Oklahoma and Kansas. Police say they continue to be "concerned for the safety and well-being" of Burton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 417-623-3131, ext. 885 or 676.