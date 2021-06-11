Joplin police looking into reported rape of teen

Jun. 11—Police are investigating a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl early Wednesday morning at a residence in west-central Joplin.

Capt. Will Davis said officers were called to Freeman Hospital West where a sexual assault examination of the girl was taking place.

She told police that a male acquaintance of her family entered the room where she was sleeping and raped her. Davis said the report remained under investigation Thursday without an arrest having been made yet.