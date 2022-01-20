Joplin police nab suspect in theft of gun

Jan. 20—Joplin police chased down a suspect in the reported theft of a handgun from a vehicle Friday night in the 1500 block of South Virginia Avenue.

Capt. William Davis said officers were called to the block about 11:30 p.m. when William T. Harter walked outside and noticed someone inside his parked vehicle. Harter confronted the man, who responded by pointing a 9 mm handgun at Harter that he found in the vehicle and took with him as he ran away, Davis said.

Officers detained a man matching the description of the suspect near the intersection of 16th and Main streets, and located the stolen gun in a backpack he was carrying along with credit cards and identification belonging to two other people.

Davis said James L. Gautney, 32, of Joplin, who was wanted on a warrant for violation of parole received in a burglary case, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and trafficking in stolen identities.