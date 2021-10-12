Joplin police name shooting victims

Oct. 12—The names of two people found dead in their home Saturday have been released by the Joplin Police Department, which continues to investigate their deaths.

Arline and William Smolik were found dead at their home in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, according to a news release from the department. Arline, an 87-year-old woman, was found inside the residence and William, an 88-year-old man, was found in backyard. The two were married.

Both people had gunshot wounds to their heads, said Sgt. Tom Bowin, of the Joplin Police Department. Arline Smolik was pronounced dead at the scene; William Smolik dead later at a local hospital.

Police have not yet ruled the case a murder-suicide, because the investigation is ongoing, but have said no other suspects are being sought and that the case does not represent a threat to anyone else.

