Joplin police: Pedestrian hit, killed by truck near I-44, Range Line

Sep. 27—A Joplin man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a semi-truck near Interstate 44 and Range Line Road, Joplin police said Wednesday.

Police were called shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday by someone reporting a man in a wheelchair near the intersection of Interstate 44 and Range Line Road, according to a news release from police Capt. Will Davis. The caller told police that he had almost hit the man as he was traveling down the interstate.

While officers were en route to check on the pedestrian, he was apparently hit by a semi-truck, police said. Upon arriving at the scene, police and first responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the pedestrian died from his injuries, according to the release.

Police identified the victim as Andrew L. Garrett, 56.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.