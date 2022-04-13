Joplin police probing burglaries at elementary school, barber shop

Apr. 13—Recent burglaries at McKinley Elementary School and a barber shop downtown remain under investigation by Joplin police.

The Chop Shop at 809 S. Main St. reported a burglary that took place late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Capt. William Davis said investigators believe a door was left unsecured and someone entered the business and stole about $3,600 worth of property.

Officers responded to an alarm at 7:12 p.m. Saturday at McKinley Elementary School, 610 S. Forest Ave., where a window had been broken out while the principal happened to be at the school.

Davis said school surveillance cameras showed that some juveniles gained entry through the broken window but had left before the principal or police could apprehend them.

No arrests had been made in either case by Tuesday afternoon.

