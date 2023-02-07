Joplin police search for suspect in early-morning shooting

Feb. 7—Joplin police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting early this morning that left one person injured.

Police were called just before 5 a.m. today to the 900 block of South Monroe Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition, police said in a news release.

Police did not immediately identify the victim.

Police said no arrest has been made at this time. In the release, they described the suspect as a man in his 30s who is approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.