Joplin police seize 25 grams of meth in warrant arrest

Jan. 5—A 30-year-old woman is facing felony drug charges stemming from the discovery of 25 grams of meth that she purportedly tried to hide from police Tuesday night in a restroom of a fast-food restaurant in Joplin.

Brittany L. Marroquin-Perez, of Joplin, was arrested in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant at 32nd Street and McClelland Boulevard by an officer who spotted a vehicle leaving a nearby motel whose registered owner had outstanding warrants.

The officer followed the vehicle to the restaurant, where Marroquin-Perez went inside carrying a black bag. The officer contacted her regarding the warrants as she came back out and subsequently learned from an employee of the business that she allegedly left a pouch in a stall of the women's restroom that contained 25 grams of meth, according to police Capt. William Davis.

Marroquin-Perez was charged with both delivery and possession of a controlled substance.