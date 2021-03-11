Joplin police: Victim in street stabbing declines to press charges

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 11—Joplin police say a 41-year-old man who was stabbed in a street fight Monday night is refusing to assist in the prosecution of his assailant.

Officers called shortly before midnight Monday to the 100 block of South Byers Avenue found Clayton R. Carter lying on the porch of a house with an open stab wound to his abdomen.

Carter was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he was later reported to be in stable condition.

Capt. Will Davis said Carter apparently had been in an altercation with a 43-year-old man who was staying at a residence near Carter and had been outside yelling. Carter stepped out and yelled back at him, and an oral exchange took place that led to a physical confrontation in the street, Davis said.

During the confrontation, the other man purportedly cut Carter with a knife with a 5-inch blade, Davis said. The second man was taken into custody at the scene, and charges of assault and armed criminal action were being sought on him.

But the victim purportedly later told police at the hospital that he did not wish to pursue charges, and no charges had been filed in the case by Wednesday afternoon.

