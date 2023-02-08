Joplin shooting victim's name released

Feb. 8—Police have released the name of a 47-year-old man who was shot multiple times Tuesday morning outside his home in the 900 block of South Monroe Avenue in Joplin.

Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department identified the shooting victim as Toby A. Newdigger.

Newdigger was reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital a few hours after the 4:44 a.m. shooting. Stump said he did not have an update on Newdigger's condition Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting, which was reported to police dispatch by the victim's mother, remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made. Police said Tuesday that they were seeking a suspect in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

The shooting is believed to have taken place outside the victim's home, although he had moved inside the residence by the time police and emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.