Joplin to start tree replacement downtown

Feb. 2—Replacement of troublesome Callery Pear trees on Joplin's Main Street will begin the week of Feb. 5.

Parks and Recreation director Paul Bloomberg, who oversees the city's tree inventory and maintenance programs, said there are a number of reasons why that variety of tree is being replaced.

The trees are located on Main Street from Second to Eighth streets, on Joplin Avenue and on Fifth and Sixth streets from Main Street to Joplin Avenue.

"We have systematically been replacing them because they have been breaking the concrete," in the sidewalks where they were planted, Bloomberg said.

Additionally, they were planted before the city adopted an approved list of trees that should be planted within the city. The Callery Pear is also known as the Bradford pear, Cleveland Select, Autumn Blaze, or Aristocrat.

"It's an invasive tree that the Missouri Department of Conservation has pointed out should be removed," the parks director said.

MDC made that recommendation across Missouri, saying that it multiplies quickly and crowds out Missouri native plants.

The tree is also known to emit a foul odor when its flowers bloom in the spring and has limbs that easily break, damaging the structures and stability of the trees.

"Some have developed a berry that litters the sidewalks," which makes the sidewalks messy, Bloomberg said.

The trees to be removed will be replaced with two blooming varieties that are on the city's list of approved urban trees, Ivory Silk Japanese Lilac and the fruitless Spring Snow Crabapple tree. Bloomberg said those are smaller trees more suitable for downtown beautification.

Property owners along Main Street have been notified of the work to be done, according to a city statement.

Short-term lane closures along the block where crews are working will be necessary during this project, but access to street-front properties will still be available.

The contractor on the project, Simpson Lawn Care, and city crews will remove the trees and replace the grating and cages in these locations until a tree is replanted.

New trees will be planted in the cleared areas after all the trees are taken out.

After the downtown project is completed, similar projects will be done on South Main Street from 15th to 32nd Streets.

The Joplin Avenue trees are being evaluated.

Areas of Main Street from Eighth to 15th Streets are included in a separate streetscaping project that will be out for design later this year.

A similar project to replace damaged and dead trees on East 15th Street was done last fall, Bloomberg said.

The project is expected to be completed by late spring and is being paid for with funds generated by the use tax.