Joplin Trails Coalition plans annual meeting

Dec. 15—The annual membership meeting of the Joplin Trails Coalition will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Joplin Public Library's West Community Room. The public is invited.

The group will provide updates about trail improvements over the past year and projects in the works. They also want feedback about trail issues, funding opportunities and priorities for the coming year.

The coalition owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack Trail, from Carthage to the Kansas line, and works with the cities of Joplin and Webb City on the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway, which stretches from near downtown Joplin to near downtown Webb City.

Bob Herbst, with the JTC, said accomplishments in the past year include:

—Improvements to the parking lot on St. Louis Avenue, including a bridge to provide handicapped access to the trail.

—Improvements to a stretch of Frisco trail north of Missouri Highway 171, including guardrails, and to a stretch of the Ruby Jack between County Roads 270 and 260 that had washed out because of rain.

—Signage. "We listened to our patrons," said Herbst. "They wanted us to put signage across all of the major roads. We just got that completed a couple of months ago.

Future priorities could include finishing the last 2 miles of the Ruby Jack, from Carl Junction to the Kansas line, and working on connecting the Ruby Jack and Frisco Greenway.

When connected, all of the major cities in Jasper County will be linked via the trails, and a person will be able to walk, run or bike between Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Carl Junction and Oronogo.

Herbst also said the coalition has had meetings with Webb City officials, and plans to apply for a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that would allow it to go forward with the first phase of the connection. They also hope to find foundations to provide other grants to continue the work.

Herbst said another priority is work on the parking in Carthage at the east end of the Ruby Jack, and the half-mile of trail to the first intersection at County Road 164.

"And anything else the public wants us to pay attention to," he added.

Anyone wishing to join JTC or renew their membership may submit payments at www.joplintrailscoalition.org/contribute.