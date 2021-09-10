Joplin woman pleads down to misdemeanor in domestic assault case

Sep. 10—A 29-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Thursday in a domestic assault case and was granted probation.

Katie J. Lacy pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. She had been facing a felony count of second-degree domestic assault for an attack on her boyfriend Jan. 18 at their residence on East 30th Street.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea deal and assessed Lacy 30 days in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for one year.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Lacy hit Ross Clark, 25, in the face and broke his nose. Two windows also purportedly were broken by her during the domestic dispute.