Joplin woman pleads down to misdemeanor in domestic assault case

Apr. 23—A Joplin woman accused of choking her roommate in a dispute over car keys pleaded down to misdemeanor offense this week and was placed on probation.

Caleigh Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of misdemeanor domestic assault in a plea agreement and received a suspended imposition of sentence with one year of unsupervised probation.

Johnson had been charged with a felony count of second-degree domestic assault after an incident on Oct. 15, 2020, at her roommate's place of work.

A probable-cause affidavit stated that she followed her roommate to work and demanded that she give her the keys to a vehicle they co-owned. When the roommate did not comply, Johnson tried to take them from her forcibly, choking her in the process, according to the affidavit.