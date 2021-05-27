Joplin woman reports being sexually assaulted by male acquaintance

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.

May 27—An 18-year-old Joplin woman reported being raped early Tuesday morning outside her home.

Police Sgt. Shawn Dodson said the woman told police that a male acquaintance of her sister came to her home and wanted to talk to her. She subsequently accompanied him outside to his vehicle, where he forced himself on her, she told police.

Dodson said the woman had a sexual assault exam conducted at Mercy Hospital Joplin. He said investigators had yet to speak with the suspect in the case by midafternoon Wednesday.

