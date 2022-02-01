Joplin woman reports being shot by intruders

Feb. 1—A Joplin woman told police she was shot early Sunday morning by two men trying to break into her home.

Capt. William Davis said officers were called to Freeman Hospital West concerning a 33-year-old woman taken there with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Davis said the woman reported that she confronted two men who were trying to get into her residence in the 500 block of South Patterson Avenue and that one of them shot her. The two men then fled, and her boyfriend drove her to the hospital, Davis said.

The report remained under investigation Monday without any arrests having been made.