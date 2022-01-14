Joplin woman to stand trial in baseball bat assault

Jan. 14—A Joplin woman waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that she attacked another woman with a baseball bat.

Angela K. Baysinger, 46, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action and was ordered by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to stand trial. The judge set her initial appearance in the trial division for Feb. 28.

The defendant is accused of attacking Candy Miller, 57, with a baseball bat Dec. 1 at Miller's home on South Jackson Avenue in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Baysinger accused Miller of involvement with Baysinger's boyfriend and struck her multiple times with a metal bat. Miller suffered an orbital fracture, bruising around an eye and to her forehead as well as swelling on her arms, back and chest.

The defendant is accused of chasing her boyfriend and hitting him with the bat as well, according to the affidavit.

The judge decided to let Baysinger out of jail on condition that she stay with a relative in Carthage, submit to electronic monitoring and not come to Joplin for anything other than court and medical emergencies.