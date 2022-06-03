Joplin woman to stand trial on child abuse charge

Jun. 3—A judge on Thursday ordered a 36-year-old Joplin woman to stand trial on a charge that she abused the 7-year-old son of her boyfriend by hitting him with a hairbrush and belt.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that Dani M. Eden should stand trial on a felony count of child abuse. The judge set Eden's initial appearance in a trial division for July 11.

Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas called Susan Pumphrey, a nurse practitioner at the Children's Center in Joplin, and Detective Wes Massey of the Joplin Police Department as the state's two witnesses at the hearing.

Pumphrey examined the victim in January in the wake of a call to the state's child abuse hotline reporting marks observed on the boy's neck at school.

Pumphrey said the boy had said Eden got upset with him for not listening to her and hit him with a hairbrush because she could not find the belt she often used to discipline him. She said marks she saw on the boy's neck were consistent with being struck with a brush and a linear mark found on his hip was consistent with injuries inflicted with a belt.

Pumphrey acknowledged on cross-examination by defense attorney Angela Acree that police and the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services were involved in the investigation of the case. She said her conclusion that the marks on the child were consistent with abuse were reviewed by a doctor and child abuse specialist at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

When Haas objected to the direction of Acree's questioning of Pumphrey with regard to her finding of abuse, Acree explained to the judge that the Children's Division had reached the conclusion that there was insufficient evidence of abuse.

The judge said he understood why she might question that discrepancy in findings but noted that the probable-cause affidavit filed by police indicated that the defendant actually admitted punishing the boy with a belt.

Massey testified that during an interview of the defendant, she had indeed admitted striking him with a belt while steadfastly denying that she hit him with a hairbrush.

Acree questioned Massey as to whether he had informed her client of her Miranda rights before that interview. The detective said she was not under arrest at the time and that he did not recall if he had Mirandized her or not.