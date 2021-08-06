Joplin woman to stand trial in zapping, stabbing of boyfriend

Aug. 6—Dezmon Jackson testified Thursday that the argument he got into with E'vonta Dixon on Dec. 7 that led to her zapping him with a stun gun and stabbing him in the leg concerned his cellphone.

Jackson, 26, said they were in the bedroom of her apartment in Joplin when the argument "escalated" to the point that she threatened to shoot him with a stun gun.

"Did she (shoot) you (with it)?" Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas asked him at the preliminary hearing of Dixon, 22, in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony assault charges.

"She did," Jackson answered with some hesitation.

"Where did she (shoot) you?" Haas asked.

"On my inner thigh," Jackson replied and went on to relate how the quarrel did not end there but took a turn for the worse when she purportedly stuck him in the leg with a knife as he was trying to leave.

Jackson's testimony succeeded in convincing Associate Judge Joe Hensley to order Dixon to be tried on counts of second-degree domestic assault with respect to the stabbing and third-degree domestic assault in the use of the stun gun.

Jackson, who described the pair's relationship at the time as "seeing" each other, did not say why they were arguing over his phone and took obvious care in his choice of words in answering questions about the struggle that ensued between them.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Dixon snatched his phone and started toward the kitchen, and that Jackson grabbed her arm as she tried to throw the phone, which landed on the kitchen floor.

The affidavit states that a struggle then took place in the kitchen during which a set of knives was knocked to the floor and that she picked one up and tried to stab him in the chest.

In court, Jackson seemed most concerned with making it clear that he was not physically fighting with Dixon in any effort to harm her but simply to get his property back. He said he was concerned with maintaining possession of both the phone and his wallet.

Story continues

Jackson admitted under cross-examination by defense attorney Jay O'Donnell that he grabbed Dixon's arms, but he denied having choked her.

"Did you spit on her?" O'Donnell asked.

Jackson took some time before answering: "I spit at her, Your Honor."

But he said he could not recall why she threatened him with the stun gun in the first place, other than to suggest it was "to keep me from obtaining my property." He also said he could not recall if she had asked him to leave at some point.

Jackson said when she grabbed the knife off the floor, he picked up a kitchen chair to fend her off and tried to calm her down. He decided to leave and had returned to the bedroom to get his belongings when she stabbed him in the leg, he said.

As of late Thursday afternoon, court records did not show a date set for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.