Joplin woman's domestic assault charge dismissed

Aug. 18—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Joplin woman was facing.

Shawanda O.A. Clark, 33, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The charge was dismissed due to her husband's unwillingness to testify against her.

Clark had been charged after a Jan. 31 incident during which she allegedly threw a pot of boiling water at her husband that sent him to a hospital with a burn on his arm, according to a probable-cause affidavit.