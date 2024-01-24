Joplin woman's remains identified, 3 arrests made in Cedar County investigation

The charred remains of a southwest Missouri woman found in rural Cedar County have been identified.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office said Shaniya S. Haynes was the deceased and that her remains were placed in a brush and wood fire last week.

Three men were arrested last week in connection to the woman's death and their attempt to conceal evidence.

“As a result of the investigation Bradley E. Keith of Eldorado Springs, Brandon Choate of Lamar and Jimi C. Cole from Stockton have been arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and felony abandonment of a corpse," Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary said in a statement.

Keith told investigators that Haynes died of an accidental gunshot wound as he struggled for a gun with the woman, with whom he had history, according to the sheriff's office, and that the incident occurred in neighboring Vernon County.

Choate and Cole reportedly told investigators that Keith forced the two men to help dispose of the body at gunpoint.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Remains found in Cedar County identified as 27-year-old Joplin woman