Joplin Youth Wrestling Club

Net neutrality is back on the menu, citizens. After a long, long battle ending in eventual defeat during Trump's presidency, the FCC is set to reinstate rules that broadband providers must treat all traffic equally, giving no sweetheart deals to business partners or their own services. The effort to revive this popular rule was announced in a speech at the National Press Club by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who was one of the original rule's champions over a decade ago.