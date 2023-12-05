Joplin's annual Christmas parade set for Tuesday evening

Dec. 5—"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is the theme for the 53rd annual Joplin Christmas parade, which will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The parade will move north on Main Street from 15th Street to Second Street.

Freeman has produced the Joplin Christmas parade since 2014. Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker Baker said the annual event is a major production that takes hundreds of volunteer hours to put together. Freeman volunteers, who have planned and organized the parade, will be grouped at key intersections along the parade route to ensure the marching bands and themed floats smoothly navigate the route.

"The Joplin Christmas parade is our way of giving back to this community that we love so much and the community that has supported us for more than 98 years," Baker said.

The grand marshal will be Annette Thurston, who has been the executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States since its inception and construction 26 years ago. She is retiring from that role Dec. 31.

Funds generated by the 2023 Christmas parade will go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which provides assistance to people from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. All money stays local, helping children with medical needs. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals help furnish and maintain the Freeman neonatal intensive care unit, provide funding for local community organizations' pediatric needs, and pediatric emergency equipment to area agencies.

More than 100 entries, including floats and bands, are expected.

Parade judges will look for an overall winner reflecting the theme as well as entries in individual categories.

Parking

The city of Joplin announced that in order to help spectators for the Christmas parade, parking will not be allowed along Main Street starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to allow everyone a clear vantage point. Accessible parking will be available at Eighth and Main streets.

Main Street from 15th to 26th streets will close at 3 p.m. This closure also includes all intersections. Starting at 4:30 p.m., the closure of Main Street will expand north to Second Street.

The city advised travelers to be cautious during the event. If needing to cross Main Street, drivers should plan extra travel time in order to reach the far south or north end during the event.