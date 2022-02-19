🌱 Joralemon Street In The News + Downtown BK Art Installation

Happy Saturday, Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO! Let's get this day started. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

A snow shower in the afternoon. High: 40 Low: 21.

Here are the top three stories in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO today:

The family living next store to the fake townhouse on Joralemon Street is selling their six-bedroom brownstone for 5.5 million dollars. The MTA's fake townhouse seems to be gaining a lot of attention lately, popping up in The New York Post, Brooklyn Magazine, and more. (NBC New York) A new art instillation opened up in Downtown Brooklyn yesterday. "Drive Through" is an outdoor movie watching experience aimed at pedestrians, that rotates through a selection of eight movies about urban city life. The project, up through April, is sponsored by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the Van Alen Institute. (Time Out NY) The rates of students opting for homeschooling has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic-with the highest jump coming in this current 2021-22 school year, according to DOE data. One of the neighborhoods that saw the highest rise was school District 13, which includes Bedford-Stuyvesant, Prospect Heights, Fort Greene and Brooklyn Heights. This school year roughly 14,800 students are being home-schooled. (Chalkbeat New York)

Today in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO:

Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy hosts its annual Winter Games for children (1 - 4 p.m.)

Candlelight concert at St. Ann & Trinity Church: a tribute to Taylor Swift (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Din Soup Dumplings opened at 164 Montague Street yesterday . Welcome to the neighborhood! (Instagram)

A new bill by Senator Brian Kavanagh aims at addressing homelessness by providing thousands of low-income housing vouchers. (Twitter)

Jo Anne Simon is co-hosting a panel discussion about literacy in the first week of March. (Twitter)

Celebrating Black Dads: A Random House Books Virtual Event (February 22)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis (February 28)

Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

