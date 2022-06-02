Joran McQuillen offered job as Aberdeen finance officer

The Aberdeen City Council has agreed to hire Jordan McQuillen as city finance officer following interviews on Wednesday during an executive session.

The council voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to offer the position to McQuillen, who had been deputy finance officer for eight years. He was appointed interim finance officer following the retirement of Karl Alberts this spring. Alberts had been finance officer for the past 25 years.

Hiring McQuillen will be on Monday's council meeting agenda.

Councilman Rob Ronayne said the hiring offer was one of two decisions made by the council following Wednesday's special meeting.

The other decision was a unanimous vote to allow a lawsuit seeking a writ of prohibition to proceed. No action was taken with regard to thee lawsuit, which is challenging the residency of Councilwoman Tiffany Langer. The lawsuit seeks a writ of prohibition that would no longer allow her to sit on the council because, it claims, she doesn't meet residency requirements. Langer has said the lawsuit is without merit.

