Joran van der Sloot admitted to Natalee Holloway’s murder, mother says

Nearly two decades after Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba, it was revealed during an emotionally charged court hearing on Wednesday that Joran van der Sloot had confessed to bludgeoning her to death after she refused his sexual advances.

Van der Sloot, who has been the prime suspect in the disappearance and death of Natalee, wore an orange jumpsuit in court on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama and pleaded guilty to trying to extort $250,000 from her mother Beth in exchange for information about the location of her body.

Natalee Holloway was declared dead in 2012, but her body has never been found.

Van der Sloot was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, which will run concurrently with his 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of Stephany Flores in 2010.

He will return to Peru to serve the rest of his time.

Van der Sloot is not charged in Holloway’s death. But before he was sentenced, Natalee Holloway’s mother made a statement saying he had acknowledged murdering her daughter.

“You have finally admitted that, in fact, you murdered her,” Beth Holloway said in court.

“You terminated her dreams, her potential, her possibilities, when you bludgeoned her to death in 2005,” Holloway said after he pleaded guilty.

“You didn’t get what you wanted form Natalee, your sexual satisfaction, so you brutally killed her....You are the one in Aruba no one wants to be, the black mark on the island.”

On Wednesday in court, he apologized to the family.

“I would like to take this chance to apologize to the Holloway family, to apologize to my own family,” he said.

Attorney John Q. Kelly, who represented Holloway’s mother during the alleged extortion attempt, said the plea deal was contingent on van der Sloot providing details about what happened to Holloway. Van der Sloot is not charged in Holloway’s death.

Holloway was 18 years old when she vanished during a high school graduation trip with classmates to Aruba. She was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, a student at an international school.

The mysterious disappearance sparked years of news coverage and true crime podcasts, books and movies. Van der Sloot was identified as a main suspect and was detained for questioning but no charges were filed in the case. She was declared dead in 2012, but her body has never been found.

Holloway’s family has long sought answers about her disappearance. But those answers have proven elusive as van der Sloot has given a variety of conflicting descriptions over the years about what happened.

Federal investigators in the Alabama case said van der Sloot gave a false location of Holloway’s body during a recorded 2010 FBI sting that captured the extortion attempt.

Prosecutors in the Alabama case said van der Sloot contacted Kelly in 2010 and asked for $250,000 from Beth Holloway to reveal the location of her daughter’s remains.

Van der Sloot agreed to accept $25,000 to disclose the location, and asked for the other $225,000 once the remains were recovered, prosecutors said.

Van der Sloot said Holloway was buried in the gravel under the foundation of a house, but later admitted that was untrue, FBI Agent William K. Bryan wrote in a 2010 sworn statement filed in the case.

Van der Sloot moved from Aruba to Peru before he could be arrested in the extortion case. He has been serving a 28-year prison sentence for killing 21-year-old Stephany Flores in 2010.

U.S. authorities agreed to return him to Peruvian custody after his case is concluded, according to a resolution published in Peru’s federal register.

The hearing is being held a few miles from the suburb where Holloway lived, is turning out to be a key development in the case that captivated the public’s attention for nearly two decades, spawning extensive news coverage, books, movies and podcasts.